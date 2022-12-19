Fayette @ Montpelier Girls Varsity Basketball

Montpelier 58 Fayette 31

MONTPELIER – The Locos began their quest for another BBC title by taking a 21-12 halftime lead and then using a 20-7 third quarter to put the game away.

Mandy Taylor racked up a game-high 16 points for Montpelier (6-1, 1-0 BBC) and Kelsie Bumb was close behind with 13.

Demi Storrs and Neveah Powers tallied seven apiece for Fayette (1-7, 0-1 BBC).

FAYETTE (31) — Sinks 3; D. Storrs 7; Mitchell 2; Kovar 0; Powers 7; Gorsuch 0; Brown 3; K. Storrs 0; Ramay 2; Silwinski 3; Schang 4; Totals: 6-3-10 – 31

MONTPELIER (58) — Bumb 13; Hillard 0; Humbarger 0; McGee 5; Mahan 7; Grime 8; Taylor 16; J. Uribes 9; Totals: 20-2-12 – 58

Fayette 5 7 7 12 – 31

Montpelier 11 10 20 17 – 58

Junior Varsity: Fayette, 34-7

