Archbold, Evergreen, Wauseon @ Fricker’s Duals

December 16, 2022

Fricker’s Duals

Wauseon (4-1); d. Clay 51-19; d. Sylvania Southview 68-12; d. Pleasant 42-33; d. Ashland 58-37; lost to Romeo (MI) 40-21

Archbold (4-1); d. Detroit CC 72-0; d. Logan Elm 54-24; lost to Hudson (MI) 54-24; d. Richmond B (MI) 60-18; d. Evergreen 48-27

Evergreen (1-4); d. Fairview 48-36; lost to Ashland 42-40; lost to Anthony Wayne 48-24; lost to Archbold 48-27

December 17, 2022

Fricker’s Duals

Wauseon (1-4); lost to Miami Trace 49-25; lost to Perrysburg 49-9; d. Mechanicsburg 36-33; lost to Richmond (MI) 36-35 lost to Evergreen 34-27

Archbold (3-2); d. Ashland 45-36; d. Fairview 44-27; lost to Anthony Wayne 37-36; lost to Miami Trace 47-33; d. Mechanicsburg 48-20

Evergreen (1-3); lost to Liberty Center 45-34; lost to Napoleon 63-11; lost to Logan Elm 40-25; d. Wauseon 37-24

