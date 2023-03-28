Fayette Opera House Hosts The Good, The Bad, And The Blues

THE BLUES … Lead Guitarist Aayan Niam sings and plays on his guitar during the group’s performance at the Fayette Opera House. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fayette Opera House hosted the group known as The Good, The Bad And The Blues on Saturday, March 26th.

The group is a quartet of musicians who play their own blend of soulful blues, paired with a mixture of funk and gospel.