Fayette Opera House Hosts The Good, The Bad, And The Blues

THE BLUES … Lead Guitarist Aayan Niam sings and plays on his guitar during the group’s performance at the Fayette Opera House. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
By: Jacob Kessler
The Fayette Opera House hosted the group known as The Good, The Bad And The Blues on Saturday, March 26th.
The group is a quartet of musicians who play their own blend of soulful blues, paired with a mixture of funk and gospel.
