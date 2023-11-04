Fayette Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

On Friday morning November 3, 2023, at 07:35 am, a local resident reported hearing a car door close and then a vehicle being started in her driveway.

When checking, she saw someone attempting to drive away in her 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass from the driveway. The female then called 911 and walked into her front yard.

At that time, the vehicle being driven by an unknown male, was heading towards her. She stepped out of the way to avoid being hit.

After being dispatched by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Fayette Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department began checking the area.

A short time later, a report was received about an abandoned white vehicle in the intersection of South Gorham St. and West Gamble Road. Upon arrival, officers observed the 1984 Cutlass unoccupied with both doors open.

A canine search of the area was done, and it was determined that the suspect was most likely picked up by another vehicle. The vehicle was processed by the Fayette Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation. The Fayette Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind citizens that if they see any suspicious activity to call either the Fayette

Police Department at 419-237-2341 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department at 419-335-4010 ext 8.