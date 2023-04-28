Fayette @ Stryker Varsity Softball

Stryker 21 Fayette 0 (5 innings)

STRYKER – An eleven run first inning set the tone as Stryker cruised past Fayette 21-0.

Stryker winning pitcher Taylore Rethmel registered two singles with three RBIs and Emma Fulk had a single and three RBIs

FAYETTE 000 00 – 0 1 4

STRYKER (11)15 4x – 21 6 1

Records: Stryker 5-7 (4-2 BBC), Fayette 0-8 (0-5 BBC)

WINNING PITCHER: Rethmel (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Gorsuch (1 inning, 11 runs, 3 hits, 0 walks, 6 walks) Other: Sinks

LEADING HITTERS: (Fayette) – single; (Stryker) Rethmel – 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 5 steals; Ramon – double, 2 runs; Fulk – single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 4 steals

