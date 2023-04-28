Julie Cone (1973-2023)

Julie Rebecca (Mathena) Cone, age 50, of Wauseon, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at CHP – Defiance Inpatient after a good, strong valiant fight with cancer.

She was born on February 15, 1973 to Vernard D. Mathena and Ardna (Meade) Helberg in Defiance, Ohio.

Even though Julie was quiet, her humbleness radiated; she loved to cook delicious food for her family, enjoyed her coffee, nature and the outdoors and was a huge animal lover.

She added an unexplainable sparkle to life and was truly a free spirit.

She always put the needs of others before herself and her family will hold onto the memories of her being a devoted wife, mom and Maw Maw.

On May 3, 1994 she married the love of her life in Wauseon, Ohio – William C. Cone and he survives. The sentiment of their partnership was truly remarkable, not only husband and wife but best friends. Julie adored William with every fiber of her being.

Left to hold onto her memory is her husband, William; daughters, Amanda (Matthew) Cavazos and Emily Cone; grandbabies, Isaac, Claytin and baby Maezie “Baby Mae” who is expected to make her debut in June; mother, Ardna (Jim) Helberg; siblings, Jeff (Rose) Mathena, Jackie Mathena and Phillip (Dawn) Mathena; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy/i (Mike) Wilson, Jeff (Kara) Cone and James (Kim) Cone; many nieces, nephews; furry companions, Ginger, Archie, FeFe, Lukie and Harper.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernard Mathena and granddaughter, Hensley R. Cavazos.

The family will gather with friends on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St. with her Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Friends are invited to join the family following the Celebration of Life, IRA Club, 9936 Frankfort Rd., Holland, Ohio.

Even though there is hell in parting, Julie would want to leave this sentiment for others, “treat everyday as a new opportunity, be kind to everyone and judge no one.”

