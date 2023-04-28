Fayette @ Stryker Varsity Baseball

Stryker 9 Fayette 8

STRYKER – Fayette took an 8-4 lead with five runs in the top of the fourth, but Stryker answered with five in their half of the inning to retake the lead in a 9-8 win.

Gavin LaBo smacked two singles, a double, and racked up five RBIs to lead the Panthers.

Carter Lavinder topped Fayette with three singles and two runs batted in.

FAYETTE 201 500 0 – 8 6 3

STRYKER 004 500 x – 9 7 3

Records: Stryker 4-9 (3-3 BBC), Fayette 5-6 (1-5 BBC)

WINNING PITCHER: Myers (3.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk) Other: Cadwell

LOSING PITCHER: Maginn (3.2 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks) Other: Leininger

LEADING HITTERS: (Fayette) Maginn – 2 singles, RBI, 3 runs; Lavinder – 3 singles, 2 RBIs; (Stryker) LaBo – 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Montague – 2 singles, 2 RBIs; D. Donovan – double, RBI, 2 runs

