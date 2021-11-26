FCCC Board Of Education Accepts Bid For Phase 2 Of HVAC Replacement Project

The November Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

•October Meeting Minutes.

•Financial statements and investments for the month of October as presented.

•Appropriation Modifications as presented.

•Then and Now Certification for Skills USA.

•GAAP financial statements and report for the year ending June 30, 2021.

•American Fidelity Section 125 Plan for Calendar Year 2022.

•Ratification of the Lifetouch Agreement.

•Five-Year Financial Forecast and assumptions for Fiscal Years ending June 30, 2022 through 2026.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

•Resignation from Jim Buchholz, effective November 12, 2021.

•Certified and Classified Substitutes.

•Extension of unpaid leave for Vicki Cameron until November 11, 2021.

•Brooke Martin as a Government Independent Study Instructor.

•Unpaid leave for Tracy Dopp from October 25, 2021, through November 5, 2021.

•Unpaid medical leave for Robin Courtney until April 28, 2022.

•Classified Substitute rates.

•Donation to the Computer networking/Cyber Security Program from Roger and Carol Dulaney.

•Resolution of Support of Military Children and Families.

•Resolution amending a previously authorized transfer of funds.

•Accept the bid from Industrial Power Systems, Inc. for Phase 2 of the Rooftop HVAC Replacement Project.

The next scheduled meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the a 5:45 p.m. meeting of the Buildings and Grounds Committee, followed by the regular December Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.