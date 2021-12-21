FCCC Board Of Education Holds Final Meeting Of 2021

Facebook

The December Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the Board Meeting, a Building and Grounds Committee Meeting was held at 5:45 p.m.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

•November Meeting Minutes.

•Financial statements and investments for the month of November as presented.

•Appropriation Modifications as presented.

•Then and Now Certifications as presented.

•The amendment to the District’s 403(b) Plan

•Amended Section 125 Plan Documents for calendar years 2020 and 2021 to include the temporary COVID Relief Amendment as presented by American Fidelity.

•A 2-year renewal agreement (Jan 1, 2022 to Jan 1, 2024) with School Insurance Consultants, LLC.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

•Resignation from Cheryl Wiesehan, effective December 31, 2021.

•Classified Substitutes as presented.

•A one-year probationary contract for Kristen Rausch as the Visual Art and Design Instructor.

•The following donations:

Anonymous donor donated a Teach Tip and two Battery Encoders to the Smart Lab

•CHWC Hospital donated a hospital bed to the Adult Education Department

•Fulton County Pork Producers gave a monetary donation to the Food Service/Chef Training Lab.

•The 2022-23 School Calendar.

•Ratification of the School Datebook three-year contract.

•The K-12 Professional Development Tracker End User Agreement.

•Enrollment in the TIPS National Purchasing Cooperative.

Marci Bruns was designated at President Pro-Tem for the 2022 Organizational/Regular Board Meeting.

The next scheduled meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the organizational meeting, the budget hearing and regular January meeting.

These will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Multi-Purpose Room at Four County Career Center.