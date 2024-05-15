FCCC Early Childhood Education Holds Preschool Graduation

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERGRADUATES … The seniors at Four County Career Center’s Early Childhood Education class recently held Preschool Graduation for children enrolled during the 2023-2024 school year. The children performed favorite songs learned throughout the school year for parents and grandparents in attendance.Shown above at the graduation are Preschoolers (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Aurelia Glore (Bryan); Jillian Beair (Helena); James Funchion (Defiance); Brynn Boyer (Wauseon); Carolyn Blue (Holgate); Cullen Sanders (Edgerton); Lawson Scarberry (Liberty Center); Boone Schroeder (Defiance); Sophia Beltz (Montpelier); Kohen Kossow (Ridgeville Corners); Oliver Berteau (Edon); Mark Helberg (Napoleon). (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Susan Myers, Early Childhood Education Instructor; Katelyn Metz, Preschool Aide; and Jennifer Hutchison, Educational Aide.The Preschool Center is operated in association with the Early Childhood Education program for juniors and seniors as a part of their lab experience.