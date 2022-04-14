FCCC Member Of Purple Star Class Of 2022

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

The Ohio Department of Education is proud to announce that Four County Career Center received Purple Star designation as a member of the Purple Star Class of 2022.

Purple Star schools show a significant commitment to serving students and families connected to the nation’s armed forces. Ninety-four Ohio schools received the esteemed award for the first time, and 169 schools earned a renewal after three years as dedicated Purple Star Schools.

Ohio is now home to 431 active Purple Star schools that dedicate time and support to students in military families. All awardees meet the unique social, emotional and academic needs of Ohio’s military-connected youth.

At Four County Career Center, Tim Bowers, Career & Technical Supervisor, will serve as a liaison between military families and the school.

As the liaison, Mr. Bowers will complete professional development, identify military-connected students and facilitate support throughout the school community for identified students and families.

Purple Star schools also participate in at least one supportive activity each year. The Purple Star Class of 2022 includes schools that host monthly military kids club meetings, professional learning for all educators on the unique considerations for serving military-connected students and schoolwide celebrations honoring military students and families.

A Purple Star School receives the designation for three years. Purple Star awardees receive a special Purple Star recognition to display in their buildings.

The announcement of the Purple Star Class of 2022 is part of Ohio’s participation in the national celebration of the Month of the Military Child.

April was first chosen as the Month of the Military Child by the United States Department of Defense in 1986 to increase public knowledge and understanding of the issues surrounding children who have a parent in the military.

For more resources to assist military families, visit the Four County Career Center website at www.fourcounty.net.