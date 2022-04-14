Four County Career Center Students Place In Top Ten At HOSA State Conference

Facebook

Fifteen students from Four County Career Center placed in the top ten in the 2022 HOSA – Future Health Professionals State Conference which was held in Columbus and Brianna Leavitt and Phenix Yochum have qualified to compete in the HOSA International Leadership Conference with the theme “Shatter Your Expectations” in Nashville, TN.

These Career Center students will join other HOSA students from across the nation to participate in national-level skill competitions, workshops, and general sessions June 22-25, 2022.

Contest winners include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Kaycie Betz (Fairview) Home Health Aide; Eva Wermer (Fairview) Healthy Lifestyle; Haileigh Mosier (Bryan) Healthy Lifestyle; Carissa Stuber (Tinora) Personal Care; Brianna Leavitt (Defiance) Personal Care – will be competing at Nationals; Trista Ussery (Montpelier) Human Growth & Development; Chacity Brehm (Hilltop) Medical Assisting; Blayze Langenderfer (Bryan) Personal Care; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Malerri Fry (Bryan) Personal Care; Phenix Yochum (Hicksville) Home Health Aide – will be competing at Nationals; Megan Morris (Bryan) Health Informatics; Delaney Burghardt (Evergreen) Veterinary Science; Anna Miller (Bryan) Prepared Speaking; Graciela Valle (Fairview) Medical Assisting; and Aspen Watson (Fairview) Human Growth & Development.

Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals programs include Health Careers, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, and Veterinarian Assistant. HOSA Advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, and Mike Nye.