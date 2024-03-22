FCCC STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Adison Reckner (Wauseon)

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERWAUSEON STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Adison Reckner from Wauseon High School as Student of the Month. Adison is the daughter of Josh and Gretchen Reckner and is a senior in the Cosmetology program at the Career Center. Adison was nominated by her instructor Mrs. Dunbar. She is a member of Skills USA and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. Adison is in the Job Placement program and receives lab credit for working at Bare Beauty Salon & Spa. After Adison graduates, she plans to continue working at the Salon. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.