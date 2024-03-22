Four Delta Students Named FCCC Student Of The Month

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERDELTA STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Konrad Hawkins from Delta High School as Student of the Month. Konrad is the son of Laura Hawkins and is a junior in the I.T. Academy – Computer Networking and Cybersecurity program at the Career Center. Konrad was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Ricketts. He is a member of Business Professionals of America and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Konrad graduates, he plans to attend college and major in cybersecurity. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport. DELTA STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Logan LaGreca from Delta High School as Student of the Month. Logan is the son of Robert and Angela LaGreca and is a senior in the Powersports program at the Career Center. Logan was nominated by his instructor Mr. Soles. He is a member of FFA and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Logan graduates, he plans to attend Northwest State Community College and major in welding. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport. DELTA STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Leigha Pirrwitz from Delta High School as Student of the Month. Leigha is the daughter of Kevin and Dayna Pirrwitz and is a senior in the Guest Services and Skills program at the Career Center. Leigha was nominated by her instructor Mrs. Golz. She is an officer of Family, Career & Community Leaders of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. At Delta High School, Leigha is a member of the soccer team. After Leigha graduates, she plans to work in the customer service field. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport. DELTA STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Logan Riegsecker from Delta High School as Student of the Month. Logan is the grandson of Ricky and Cindy Riegsecker and is a junior in the Floral Design program at the Career Center. Logan was nominated by his instructor, Mrs. Luzny. He is a member of FFA and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Logan graduates, he plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in greenhouse technologies. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.