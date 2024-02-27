FCCC STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Dylan Buck (Edon)

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTEREDON STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Dylan Buck from Edon High School as Student of the Month. Dylan is the son of Aaron and Kelly Buck and is a junior in the I.T. Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity program at the Career Center. Dylan was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Ricketts. He is a member of Business Professionals of America and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Dylan graduates, he plans to work in the computer networking field. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.