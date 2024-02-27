FCCC STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Kaitlin Wood (Archbold)

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERARCHBOLD STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Kaitlin Wood from Archbold High School as Student of the Month. Kaitlin is the daughter of Monica Trevino and is a junior in the Medical Office Technologies program at the Career Center. Kaitlin was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Beilharz. She is a member of Business Professionals of America, Page Benders, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Kaitlin graduates, she plans to attend college and major in radiology. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.