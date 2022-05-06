FCCC Students Earn Medals At State FCCLA Conference

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

FCCLA … Four students from Four County Career Center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) have earned Gold Medals at the State FCCLA Leadership Conference. Shown are State winners (LEFT TO RIGHT) Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) Language and Literacy; Jaedyn Caldwell (Montpelier) Observation and Assessment; Rheya Drown (Defiance) Curriculum Unit Development; and Lorelle Hetrick (Fairview) Interior Design Scenario. The FCCLA participants are challenged to complete a project in their area of career and technical training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges. All of these students did an outstanding job in their respective competitions. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a national organization for high school and college students where the activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. Career Center FCCLA lead Advisor is Kelli Alspaugh.