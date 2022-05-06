Four County Students Inducted Into National Technical Honor Society

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Thirty-eight Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the Career Center.

There are a total of eighty-two students in the honor society for the 2021-2022 school year.

To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95% attendance, and excellent disciplinary record.

The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students.

The society has over 1,500 chapters worldwide.

The ceremony was videoed and can be seen on the Career Center’s website at www.fourcounty.net. Miranda Bachman, a Napoleon student in the Early Childhood Education program, welcomed everyone in attendance to the recognition banquet.

Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructors, Matthew Zwyer and Taryn Thomas.

WILLIAMS COUNTY INDUCTEES … Members inducted from Williams County include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) McKenna Carter (Bryan) Cosmetology; William Douglas (Bryan) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Alexia Roth (Stryker) Early Childhood Education; Madalyn Ritchie (Edgerton) Health Careers; Raquel Romero (Edgerton) Visual Art & Design; Landon Smith (Edgerton) Accounting & Business Management; Mason Herman (Edgerton) Ag/Diesel Mechanics; Esten Kennerk (Edgerton) Automotive Technologies; Tyler James (Bryan) Mechanical Systems & Piping; Tara Morr (Bryan) Cosmetology; Kaydence Page (North Central) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine; Keagan Nichols (Bryan) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine; Adelina Puente (Edon) Cosmetology; William Decator (Bryan) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Konnor Prince (Edon) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Trinity Stuckey (Edgerton) Health Careers; Anna Miller (Bryan) Health Careers; Ivy Lash (Edon) Health Careers; Abbie Meyer (Stryker) Health Careers; Alisha Singer (North Central) Cosmetology; Kaci Alspaugh (Bryan) Fire & Rescue; Addie Mattern (Montpelier) Cosmetology; Kinsley Martin (North Central) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Stephen Traxler (North Central) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Ethan Moffett (Bryan) Automotive Technologies; David Foust (Bryan) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; and Arabella Arquette (Bryan) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics. Absent from the photo are Conor Brown (Bryan) Welding Fabrication; Aiden Fenter (Bryan) Electrical; and Breanna Reasor (Bryan) Health Careers.

FULTON COUNTY INDUCTEES … (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Paris Presnell (Evergreen) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Tori Johns (Archbold) Health Careers; Mason Stickley (Pettisville) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Saige Johnson (Wauseon) Fire & Rescue; Sarai Gutierrez (Evergreen) Health Careers; Emma Vaculik (Evergreen) Medical Office Technologies; Elixah Bustamante (Delta) Guest Services & Skills; Derek Cobb (Evergreen) Mechanical Systems & Piping; Madison Marr (Delta) Cosmetology; Bryce Reeves (Delta) Fire & Rescue; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Raymond Foster (Evergreen) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Kyra Kreiner (Archbold) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Paige Morgan-Smith (Archbold) Cosmetology; Chloe Zuniga (Wauseon) Cosmetology; Isaiah Luce (Wauseon) Computer Design/3D Modeling; Tracy Rose (Archbold) Guest Services & Skills; Henna Law (Wauseon) Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies; Masen Towns (Archbold) Diesel Mechanics; and Caedmon Duwve (Evergreen) Visual Art & Design.