FCCC Students Inducted To National Technical Honor Society

Forty-five Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the Career Center. There are a total of sixty-eight students in the honor society for the 2020-2021 school year.

To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95% attendance, and excellent disciplinary record.

The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students. The society has over 1,500 chapters worldwide.

The ceremony was videoed and can be seen on the Career Center’s website at www.fourcounty.net. Sierra Schultheis, a Napoleon student in the Early Childhood Education program, welcomed everyone in attendance and watching the video recording to the recognition banquet.

Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructor, Matthew Zwyer and Dean of Students, Dave DeLano.

Members inducted from Fulton County (above) include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Emily Hines (Archbold) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine; Laila Perez (Archbold) Carpentry; Alexis Gutierrez (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant; Matthew Pace (Delta) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Sara Benoit (Delta) Visual Art & Design.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Madison Marr (Delta) Cosmetology; Saige Johnson (Wauseon) Fire & Rescue; Sarai Gutierrez (Evergreen) Health Careers; Tori Johns (Archbold) Health Careers; Mason Stickley (Pettisville) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Elixah Bustamante (Delta) Hospitality Services; Bryce Reeves (Delta) Fire & Rescue; Derek Cobb (Evergreen) Mechanical Systems & Piping; Paris Presnell (Evergreen) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; and Emma Vaculik (Evergreen) Medical Office Technologies.

Members inducted from Williams County (below) include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) McKenna Wendorf (Hilltop) Health Careers; Daisy Jack (Bryan) Early Childhood Education; Lawrence Spieth (North Central) Computer Programming & Game Design; Isaac Funes (Bryan) Computer Programming & Game Design; Jacob Washington (Bryan) Computer Programming & Game Design; Austin Tomaszewski (Bryan) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Madison Dowalter (Montpelier) Visual Art & Design.

(CENTER – LEFT TO RIGHT) Madalyn Ritchie (Edgerton) Health Careers; Aiden Fenter (Bryan) Electrical; Alexia Roth (Stryker) Early Childhood Education; Tara Morr (Bryan) Cosmetology; Breanna Reasor (Bryan) Health Careers; McKenna Carter (Bryan) Cosmetology; Raquel Romero (Edgerton) Visual Art & Design; Adelina Puente (Edgerton) Cosmetology; Keagan Nichols (Bryan) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Mason Herman (Edgerton) Ag/Diesel Mechanics; Esten Kennerk (Edgerton) Automotive Technologies; Tyler James (Bryan) Mechanical Systems & Piping; Conor Brown (Bryan) Welding Fabrication; William Douglas (Bryan) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; William Decator (Bryan) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Landon Smith (Edgerton) Accounting & Business Management; and Kaydence Page (North Central) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine.