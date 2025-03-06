February Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for February 2025 with February 2024 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 135 (182); domestic 13 (11), civil 27 (36), criminal 9 (26), miscellaneous 1 (0), judgment liens 85 (109), and appeals 0 (0) with a total of fees collected being $64,193.26 ($61,324.96).

The title department issued a total of 1,041 (1,284) titles; new cars 58 (65), used cars 586 (692), new trucks 42 (45), used trucks 251 (310), vans 11 (5), motorcycles 16 (34), manufactured homes 9 (20), trailers 10 (23), travel trailers 11 (17), motor homes 16 (19), buses 0 (0), off-road vehicles 16 (31), watercraft 8 (10), outboard motors 0 (4), other 7 (9), watercraft registrations 20 (11), and driver examination tests 70 (76) with a total of fees collected being $524,359.33 ($724,919.25).