Murder On The New York Central To Be Held At Museum Of Fulton County

PRESS RELEASE – Do you have what it takes to crack the case? Invite friends to join you for an evening of mystery and mayhem at the “Murder on the New York Central” event on Saturday, March 22 at the Museum of Fulton County across from the fairgrounds in Wauseon.
The New York Central Railroad and history museum set the stage for this interactive murder mystery. As guests gather from near and far for a county-wide class reunion, the festive evening ends with the murder of a revered local historian. Throughout the evening, guests will test their sleuthing skills as they hunt down clues to catch the killer!
“We’re thrilled to be hosting another train-themed murder mystery event at the museum this year,” shared Judy Warncke, event organizer at the Museum of Fulton County.
“We have a new slate of characters and a mysterious new storyline for this year’s murder mystery. Due to the overwhelming popularity of this event, we are offering two time slots again this year for guests to help solve the mystery.”
Guests are encouraged to dress in their high-school colors to truly play the part of this adult-only event at the museum. A replica of a train snack car will be set up in the lobby.
Guests will want to bring pocket change to purchase candy bars, salted peanuts, pretzels, popcorn, and drinks. Prices will range from 10 to 40 cents – the actual prices from a 1968 snack car menu!
Guests can register to attend the Murder Mystery event from 4:00-6:00 p.m. or 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 22. Reservations and prepayment are required since seating is limited for this annual event.
Tickets are $30 and are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922. A 10 percent member discount is available when ordering in person or over the phone. Murder Mystery tickets are non-refundable.
To celebrate the “We the People of Fulton County” exhibit and the upcoming 175th birthday of Fulton County, many unique events have been planned throughout 2025.
Upcoming events include a 175th Birthday Party at the Museum on April 1 (free event), Dining on the Orient Express on April 26, and a Mother’s Day Tea and National Train Day event on May 10.
New exhibit-inspired art classes are also being offered this spring as part of The Artful Academy at the Museum (by reservation only). Additional event information can be found online at museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events Event tickets are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922.
The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.
To learn more about special events, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.
Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.