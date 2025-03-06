Murder On The New York Central To Be Held At Museum Of Fulton County

PRESS RELEASE – Do you have what it takes to crack the case? Invite friends to join you for an evening of mystery and mayhem at the “Murder on the New York Central” event on Saturday, March 22 at the Museum of Fulton County across from the fairgrounds in Wauseon.

The New York Central Railroad and history museum set the stage for this interactive murder mystery. As guests gather from near and far for a county-wide class reunion, the festive evening ends with the murder of a revered local historian. Throughout the evening, guests will test their sleuthing skills as they hunt down clues to catch the killer!

“We’re thrilled to be hosting another train-themed murder mystery event at the museum this year,” shared Judy Warncke, event organizer at the Museum of Fulton County.

“We have a new slate of characters and a mysterious new storyline for this year’s murder mystery. Due to the overwhelming popularity of this event, we are offering two time slots again this year for guests to help solve the mystery.”