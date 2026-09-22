Fifteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-SEAN CANN, age 61, of Toledo, was indicted on one count of theft. On or about Dec. 6, 2021, he allegedly stole various items of merchandise from a victim. 26CR119.

-ANDREW M. FRANCOEUR, age 36, of Sand Creek, Michigan, was indicted on one count of theft. On or about Nov. 28, 2025, through June 30, 2026, he allegedly stole various items of merchandise from a victim. 26CR123.

-WILLIAM A. PERKINS, age 40, of Maumee, was indicted on one count of forgery. On or about June 17, 2026, he allegedly, with purpose to defraud, or knowing that he was facilitating a fraud, did utter, or possess with purpose to utter, a certificate of liability insurance that he knew to have been forged. 26CR118.

-ALLEN S. WILLIAMS, age 49, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. On or about Aug. 18, 2026, through Aug. 23, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly use or operate a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze without the consent of the owner, or person authorized to give consent, and either removed it from this state or kept possession of it for more than 48 hours, and the victim was an elderly person or disabled adult and the victim incurred a loss as a result. 26CR120.

-DENA M. REYNOLDS, age 52, of Defiance, was indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. On or about Aug. 18, 2026, through Aug. 23, 2026, she allegedly did knowingly use or operate a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze without the consent of the owner, or person authorized to give consent, and the victim of the offense was an elderly person or disabled adult and the victim incurred a loss. 26CR121.

-ANDREW L. DOMBROWSKI, age 39, of Mendon, Michigan, was indicted on 15 counts of nonsupport of dependents. On or about Nov. 1, 2023, through April 3, 2026, he allegedly did abandon, or fail to provide support as established by a court order to the victims, whom, by court order or decree, Andrew L. Dombrowski was legally obligated to support. 26CR115.

-TAYLOR E. DESGRANGE, age 29, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of burglary. On or about July 5, 2026, she allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure, or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure, with purpose to commit a theft offense in the structure. 26CR116.

-BENJAMIN T. POORMAN, II, age 43, of Lyons, was indicted on one count of domestic violence and two counts of strangulation. On or about Aug. 30, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 26CR112.

-CHRISTIAN A. STARK, age 20, of Springfield, Missouri, was indicted on one count of theft, one count of robbery, one count of domestic violence, one count of burglary, and one count of aggravated burglary. On or about Aug. 30, 2026, he allegedly stole an Apple iPad from the victim; he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to the victim, a family or household member; and he allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure when the victim was present, with purpose to commit a theft offense in the structure, and the offender inflicted, or attempted or threatened to inflict, physical harm on the victim. 26CR113.

-JOHN R. TANSEL, JR., age 53, of Neapolis, was indicted on two counts of OVI and four counts of aggravated vehicular assault. On or about July 25, 2026, he allegedly did operate a vehicle when at the time of the operation he was under the influence of alcohol; and he allegedly, while operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle, did cause serious physical harm to the victims, as the proximate result of committing a violation of division (A) of section 4511.19 of the Revised Code or of a substantially equivalent municipal ordinance. 26CR124.

-MICHAEL W. KRAUSE, age 45, of Fayette, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, and one count of failure to verify address.

On or about July 8, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use methamphetamine; and he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, buy, procure, possess, or control obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants. On or about July 10, 2026, he allegedly did fail to notify a sheriff of a change of address as required. On or about Aug. 24, 2026, through Sept. 4, 2026, he allegedly did fail to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education, or place of employment address as required. 26CR103.

-MICHAEL D. KRAUSE, age 32, of Fayette, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, and one count of failure to verify address.

On or about July 8, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use methamphetamine; and he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, buy, procure, possess, or control obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants. On or about July 10, 2026, he allegedly did fail to notify a sheriff of a change of address as required. On or about Aug. 24, 2026, through Sept. 4, 2026, he allegedly did fail to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education, or place of employment address as required. 26CR104.

-JOSHUA L. JAQUA, age 43, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of possessing a defaced firearm and one count of having weapons while under disability. On or about May 1, 2026, he allegedly did possess a firearm knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the name of the manufacturer, model, manufacturer’s serial number, or other mark of identification on the firearm has been changed, altered, removed, or obliterated.

On or about Aug. 28, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he was under indictment for a felony offense involving the illegal possession, use, sale, administration, distribution, or trafficking in any drug of abuse. 26CR117.

-DENNIS W. LOWE, II, age 43, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class and two counts of forgery. On or about July 23, 2026, through July 24, 2026, he allegedly stole a Keystone RV Cougar from an elderly person and the property stolen was valued at $7,500 or more and less than $37,500; and he allegedly, with purpose to defraud, or knowing that he was facilitating a fraud on the victim, did utter or possess with the purpose to utter a vehicle title that he knew to have been forged, and the victim is an elderly person. 26CR122.

-ANDREW G. ZEIGLER, age 41, of Swanton, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, two counts of strangulation, one count of abduction, and one count of disrupting public services. On or about Sept. 17, 2026, he allegedly did, by threat of force, knowingly cause a family or household member to believe that the offender would cause imminent physical harm to the family or household member; he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation; he allegedly did, without privilege to do so, knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of the victim, under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear; and he allegedly did purposely, by any means, or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, substantially impair the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency or to protect and preserve any person or property from serious physical harm. 26CR114.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.