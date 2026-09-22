Quillen Gets 47 Months In Amish Buggy Hit-And-Run Case

BRYAN, OHIO – The Williams County Prosecutor’s Office announces that Michael D. Quillen was sentenced to 47 months in prison for multiple felony charges stemming from a hit-and-run incident involving an Amish buggy that occurred in November 2025.

On Thursday, July 23, 2026, Quillen pleaded guilty to three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of tampering with evidence.

Prior to the sentencing hearing, Quillen deposited $750,538.37 with the clerk of courts, which is the amount of restitution requested in the case, mainly owing to the victims’ medical bills.

At the sentencing hearing on Sept. 17, 2026, the court reviewed a presentence investigation report, heard recommendations from the state and the defense, considered victim impact evidence, and heard from the victims’ representatives and from Quillen.

Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge Rhonda Fisher sentenced Quillen to 30 months in prison for the tampering with evidence conviction, consecutive to 17 months in prison on the failure to stop convictions.

The parties agreed that, under Ohio law, the failure to stop convictions must merge at sentencing. The total prison sentence ordered is 47 months.

The court also ordered the full restitution amount of $750,538.37, which is in addition to the limits of Quillen’s insurance.

The court ordered the pickup truck Quillen was driving during the incident, a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, be forfeited to the state of Ohio. Quillen must serve up to two years of discretionary post-release control following his prison sentence.

Quillen was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and his driver’s license was suspended for three years.

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman stated, “This is the best outcome we could have achieved under Ohio law for this incident.

“We are thankful that we were able to obtain this significant punishment while also providing a significant sum of money for the victims to cover their medical bills in the case.

“While nothing can ever fully remedy the ongoing harm to these victims, we hope that this punishment will make a difference in deterring him and others from making the poor decisions he made in this case.”

Zartman stated that the public may request the Ohio legislature to increase the penalty for failure to stop offenses.

“The maximum penalty on the Failure to Stop offense is 18 months in prison. If Ohio citizens feel that punishment is inadequate for that charge, then the public can request the legislature to amend that statute,” Zartman stated.

The Williams County Prosecutor’s Office extends formal appreciation to the agencies whose coordinated efforts made this resolution possible: the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Communications Agency, Williams County Emergency Management and 911 Services, Williams County EMS, Superior Township Fire and EMS, Montpelier Fire Department, and Williams County Victim Assistance Program.