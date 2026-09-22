Fulton County Fair Shows Why It Is The Area’s Largest Event

The 2026 Fulton County Fair came to an end Thursday, Sept. 10, after seven days in Wauseon. Drawing more than 300,000 visitors each year, the fair is the largest annual event in the area and has been held since 1858.

The three pages below are reproduced exactly as they appear in the September 16, 2026 print edition of The Village Reporter — story and photos by Jacob Kessler — covering the grandstand lineup, Rodeo Night, the livestock barns, the exhibit halls and the midway. Click any page to open it full size.