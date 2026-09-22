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Fulton County Fair Shows Why It Is The Area’s Largest Event

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The 2026 Fulton County Fair came to an end Thursday, Sept. 10, after seven days in Wauseon. Drawing more than 300,000 visitors each year, the fair is the largest annual event in the area and has been held since 1858.

The three pages below are reproduced exactly as they appear in the September 16, 2026 print edition of The Village Reporter — story and photos by Jacob Kessler — covering the grandstand lineup, Rodeo Night, the livestock barns, the exhibit halls and the midway. Click any page to open it full size.

Fulton County Fair 2026 special section page B1 - Cooper Alan and Dylan Scott on Monday night at the grandstand.
Fulton County Fair 2026 special section page B2 - Rodeo Night at the Fulton County Fair grandstand.
Fulton County Fair 2026 special section page B3 - seven days around the grounds, the midway, barns, food stands and exhibit halls.

 

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