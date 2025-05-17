Fifth Annual Wauseon Firecracker 5K Held Downtown

SPONSORS … Many of the participants for the 2025 Firecracker 5K in Wauseon stood in front of the Chamber of Commerce building with a sign that listed the event sponsors.

SIGNS POSTED … A group of children hold up signs to cheer on someone they knew in this year’s Firecracker 5K.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FIRST PLACE … Quinn Mitchell of Fayette was the first runner to go through the finish line a...