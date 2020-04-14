Five People Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Five individuals were sentenced on April 14, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

James Miller, 33, of Butler, Indiana, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. He did knowingly sell or offer to sell Methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equals or exceeds five times the bulk amount but is less than fifty times the bulk amount.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Miller to 12 months in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney costs.

Jacob McGill, 26, of Defiance, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. He did knowingly sell or offer to sell Methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equals or exceeds fifty times the bulk amount but is less than one hundred times the bulk amount.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McGlll to a mandatory five years in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed counsel costs.

Raven Roberts, 20, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Felonious Assault. He attempted to cause serious physical harm to another.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Roberts to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, complete dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and any aftercare and successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program. Roberts served 32 days in jail.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Roberts spending 18 months in prison.

Eric Coopman, 45, of Wauseon, Ohio, pleaded no contest, and was found guilty of, Domestic Violence. He caused a family member to believe that he would cause them imminent physical harm.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Coopman to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have a dual diagnosis assessment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare, successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program through the Center for Child & Family Advocacy, and serve five days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Coopman spending 30 days in CCNO.

Jessica Ripke 24, of Toledo, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. She did knowingly use or operate a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Ripke to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, obtain her GED, successfully complete any and all treatment with regard to her Henry County case, and serve 38 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Ripke spending 180 days in CCNO.