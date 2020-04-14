Wauseon Man Killed In Two-Car Crash Near Archbold

A Wauseon man was fatally injured in a two-car accident last Wednesday morning according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Merlon Proudfoot, 95, of Wauseon, was westbound on County Road F and failed to stop at the intersection of Fulton County Road 22 and County Road F in German Township.

Proudfoot collided with a vehicle going southbound driven by Matthew Erdman, 21, of Toledo. Both vehicles came to rest off of the road and both sustained heavy damage.

Proudfoot was airlifted to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne where he later died. Erdman was transported to the Fulton County Health Center by Archbold EMS with minor injuries.