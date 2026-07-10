Flair On The Square Happening In Bryan On July 25

BRYAN, Ohio — Flair on the Square is a fine arts festival taking place in downtown Bryan, Ohio, on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

This is the fourth year for the event, which is free and open to the public. The entire event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with different activities taking place throughout the day around the courthouse square.

“Flair on the Square has evolved into so much more than a juried art show,” said Pam Bard Steel, committee chair. “It is a true fine arts festival that is a celebration of the arts.

“We have one stage dedicated to dance companies, children’s theater and a Fountain City Festival performance. We have another stage exclusively for five live bands that will be providing live solo acoustic, pop, rhythm & blues, classic rock and country music. Come for the juried artists, but stay for all these other activities and make a day of it in Bryan.”

Thirty-six artists are part of the juried art fair, where works in various mediums will be on display and available for purchase.

An emerging artists exhibit, located in Parlor 1861 on the east side of the square, will feature works from area high school students.

Event attendees can watch live blacksmithing, glassblowing, pottery, floral design and black light art demonstrations, and children are invited to try make-and-take art projects. A paint-by-number America 250 mural, face painting, chalk art and balloon art will be part of the event as well.

Professional and young choreographer dance showcases, an acting demo class, and a cabaret performance by Fountain City Festival will all take place on the north stage. The north stage will also feature a dance/spoken-word performance and a “What Inspires You?” discussion panel.

Music kicks off at noon, with five acts scheduled throughout the day. Fleetwood 2 the Max, a Fleetwood Mac tribute act, will perform the headlining show starting at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.

The day will also feature a fresh market that includes locally grown produce, plants and baked goods. Four food trucks will offer a variety of cuisine ranging from barbecue to ice cream.

For more information and a detailed schedule of activities, visit FlairOnTheSquare.com.

Flair on the Square is made possible in part by an investment of public funds from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically.

Bard Manufacturing, Spangler Candy Co. and other generous sponsors have also contributed.