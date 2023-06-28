Flair On The Square Happening In Bryan On July 29

Bryan, OH—Flair on the Square is an art, food and music festival taking place in downtown Bryan, Ohio, on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

This is the first year for the event, which is free and open to the public. The entire event runs from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., with different activities taking place throughout the day around the courthouse square.

“Flair on the Square provides a wonderful opportunity to promote the arts in northwest Ohio,” said Pam Bard Steel, chair of the event’s steering committee.

“We have a fun day planned with amazing artists, bands, demonstrations, the local farmers market and great food.”

Nineteen artists are part of the juried art fair, where works in various mediums will be on display and available for purchase.

An emerging artist’s exhibit, located in Parlor 1861 on the east side of the square, will feature works from area high school students.

Event attendees can watch live glassblowing, pottery and painting demonstrations, and children are invited to try make & take art projects.

Face painting, caricatures and chalk art will all be part of the event as well. Live music kicks off at noon, with six acts scheduled throughout the day.

New Frontiers, a Journey tribute band, will perform the headlining show from 7-9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.

The Bryan Farmers Market will be on site with baked goods and locally grown produce. Four food trucks will offer a variety of cuisine ranging from hibachi to ice cream.

For more information and a detailed schedule of activities, visit FlairOnTheSquare.com.

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of community sponsors, including Bard-Steel Family Foundation, Spangler Candy Company, Bryan Rotary Club, Anderson & Vreeland, Bryan Area Foundation, Ohio Art, and others.