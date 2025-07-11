Florence Township Firefighters’ Association Receives Grant For Lifesaving Equipment

PRESS RELEASE – As first responders continue to serve Florence Township, including the villages of Edon and Blakeslee, it’s important that the Florence Township Fire Department remains properly equipped to handle all emergencies.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® recognized our need for new lifesaving equipment and recently awarded us a $19,340 grant to purchase four sets of protective turnout gear.

The new protective firefighting gear will be used to keep our volunteers safe as they serve the community and ultimately improve our lifesaving capabilities when called into action.

“We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs® in Ft. Wayne for providing us with this invaluable funding,” said Chief Allyn Luce of the Florence Township Fire Department and Firefighters’ Association.

“The added benefit of having the very best equipment on hand means everything in an emergency when every second counts.”

For the past 19 years, charitable donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded 6,914 grants valued at over $98 million to public safety organizations since 2005.

This grant is one of 65 the Foundation awarded during the most recent grant cycle. The 65 grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $1.7 million across the U.S.

To donate and learn more, visit any Firehouse Subs restaurant or the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation website at FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

About Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs® founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans.

Since inception, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $98 million to hometown heroes in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Support for Canadian first responders is provided through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada®.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator.

Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors.

More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you!