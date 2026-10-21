Ruth M. Ford (1953 – 2026)

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Ruth Marie Ford, 72 years of Bryan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with her family by her side. Ruth was born October 21, 1953, in Van Wert, Ohio, the daughter of the late John D. and Margaret (Thomas) Bidlack. She was a 1971 graduate of Montpelier High School, and continued her education at International Business College, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ruth married Roger Ford on May 24, 1996, in Bryan, and he survives. Ruth began her working career at Spangler Candy Company. She later opened Fashion Fit Shoe Store on the Square in Bryan, which she operated for several years. Ruth ended her career at F & M Bank, beginning in 1991 as a teller and working her way up to Assistant Branch Manager, until her retirement in 2016 after 25 years of service. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Ruth loved to read, and you could always find her on the front porch of their home, with a book in her hand. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and bowling in her younger years. She and Roger were avid Ohio State fans, as well as Indiana Fever fans, never missing recording a game if they could not watch it. They were avid Bryan Golden Bear fans, supporting their grandchildren and encouraging them. Ruth Marie Ford, 72 years of Bryan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with her family by her side. Ruth was born October 21, 1953, in Van Wert, Ohio, the daughter of the late John D. and Margaret (Thomas) Bidlack. She was a 1971 graduate of Montpelier High School, and continued her education at International Business College, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ruth married Roger Ford on May 24, 1996, in Bryan, and he survives. Ruth began her working career at Spangler Candy Company. She later opened Fashion Fit Shoe Store on the Square in Bryan, which she operated for several years. Ruth ended her career at F & M Bank, beginning in 1991 as a teller and working her way up to Assistant Branch Manager, until her retirement in 2016 after 25 years of service. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Ruth loved to read, and you could always find her on the front porch of their home, with a book in her hand. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and bowling in her younger years. She and Roger were avid Ohio State fans, as well as Indiana Fever fans, never missing recording a game if they could not watch it. They were avid Bryan Golden Bear fans, supporting their grandchildren and encouraging them.

Surviving are her husband, Roger of Bryan; two children, Jason (Shelly) Smith of Bryan and Jennifer Dixon of Broomfield, Colorado; grandchildren, Colton Smith, Marah Smith and Harper Smith, Braeden Dixon, Cohen Dixon and Macie Smith; great-grandson, Weston; siblings, Kay Fackler of Montpelier, Tom (Marcia) Bidlack of Montpelier, Myra (Dave) Haase of Edon, Alan (Jody) Bidlack of Pioneer and Sue (Denny) Manley of Montpelier. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Chris “Slim” Smith and brother-in-law, Jim Fackler; and her best friend, Vickie Woolace.

Visitation for Ruth Marie Ford will be held Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Ruth will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2026, in the church with Pastor David Nicholls officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.