Former Columbus Zoo Employee Pleads Guilty To Theft & Fraud Charges

(DELAWARE, Ohio) — With a trial date looming, the former marketing director for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium pleaded guilty today to 16 felony counts and one misdemeanor, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

As part of the plea agreement, Pete Fingerhut will pay $675,572.65 in restitution. The amount includes money to be paid to the zoo, along with back taxes to the state of Ohio and Internal Revenue Service.

Fingerhut’s trial was scheduled to start July 9. He pleaded guilty in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to the following charges:

1 count of aggravated theft (F2)

1 count of conspiracy (F2)

11 counts of tampering with records (F3, F4, F5)

3 counts of telecommunications fraud (F4, F5)

1 count of falsification (M1)

Fingerhut will be sentenced on Sept. 23, following the conclusion of his co-defendant’s legal proceedings.

This court action is the latest development in the investigation and prosecution of a scheme to defraud the zoo of more than $2.29 million:

Tracy Murnane, a former zoo purchasing agent, was charged by bill of information on June 23 with grand theft and five other felonies. He will be arraigned July 8.

Greg Bell, former chief financial officer, pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to 14 felony charges, including aggravated theft, conspiracy and tampering with records. Bell will be sentenced after his co-defendants’ cases conclude.

Tom Stalf, the zoo’s former chief executive officer, is scheduled to stand trial beginning Aug. 6. He faces 36 felony charges.

The Attorney General’s Office was appointed to prosecute the case at the request of Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. The Ohio Auditor’s Office is assisting in the investigation and prosecution.