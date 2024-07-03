Muggy Conditions Today, Chance Of Afternoon Severe Pop Up Storms

Northwest Ohio residents can expect muggy weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine today, leading to temperatures close to 90 degrees. These hot and humid conditions are likely to bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the late morning and afternoon.

The day began with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 82 degrees, with a slight 15% chance of rain. As the day progresses, cloud cover is expected to increase, with temperatures rising to around 86 degrees and the chance of rain reaching 23% in the afternoon. By 2 PM, the temperature is forecasted to be 86 degrees with a 24% chance of rain and winds from the WSW at 13 MPH. This trend continues into the late afternoon, with the chance of rain peaking at 39% by 5 PM.

As evening approaches, temperatures will drop to around 79 degrees under partly cloudy skies, with a 9% chance of rain. Overnight, the temperature will further drop to 72 degrees with partly cloudy conditions and an 8% chance of rain.

There is a potential for severe weather this afternoon into the evening, with damaging to severe gusts expected, particularly near a front extending from the Ozarks to Ohio. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are anticipated to develop, with the greatest concentration of convection expected from late afternoon into early evening. The main concern will be damaging to severe gusts.

Looking ahead, Thursday (July 4th) is anticipated to bring partly cloudy skies with only a slim chance of a passing shower and highs in the mid-80s. More widespread showers and storms are likely on Friday, marking the highest chance for rain this week. The weekend is expected to be mainly dry with highs in the low to middle 80s. Early next week, a few isolated showers and storms are possible, but overall, typical early July weather is expected. Stay informed and prepared for changing weather conditions by utilizing local weather services and staying updated through reliable sources.