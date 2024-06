PHOTO ROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BARBERSHOP MINISTRY … The guest speaker at the Kiwanis meeting of June 19, 2024 was Kenny Williams the founder of the Barbershop Ministry. He shared with the group his life story and how he came to his calling to serve God through this ministry. He noted that the barber chair is his platform to spread the word about God. Pictured left to right Kenny Williams and Kiwanian Chasity Yoder, program host.