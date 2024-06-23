Vanderveer-Lichtenwald Exchange Wedding Vows

On May 25, 2024 at Buckland near Delta, Ohio, Cassidy Lauren Vanderveer, daughter of Shawn and Katrina Vanderveer, and Aryn Ronald Lee Lichtenwald, son of Andy and Autumn Lichtenwald and Valerie Grime were united in marriage.

The ceremony was performed by Pamela Schultz, their former Ag teacher/FFA Advisor at Fayette High School and now family.

The bride studies at Ohio Northern University where she is in her final year (before rotations) of studying to be a pharmacist and is currently a Pharmacy Intern at the Wal-Mart in Napoleon.

The groom is co-owner of Outlaw Construction, based in Sand Creek, Michigan.

The couple’s honeymoon is planned for August when they will be camping and hiking in the Utah National Parks.

They will be residing in Wauseon with their fur children: dog Tilly (pictured with couple) and cat Snickers, who thinks he’s a dog, but doesn’t like car rides so he was not present at the ceremony.

The families of the bride and groom would like to thank everyone for the love and support.