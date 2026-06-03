Barney Oldfield Day To Be Held June 20 At Museum Of Fulton County

Wauseon, OH – Celebrate the life and legacy of Northwest Ohio racing legend Barney Oldfield on Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Fulton County in Wauseon. From classic cars and historic films to family activities and race day traditions, the free Barney Oldfield Day brings together local history, community, and family fun.

Racing legend Barney Oldfield.

“Barney Oldfield was a pioneer automobile racer whose name was synonymous with speed,” shared John Swearingen Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County. “He began racing bicycles in 1894 and on June 20, 1903, Barney became the first American to drive a mile a minute. He was billed as ‘America’s Premier Driver’ while driving the ‘999’ built by Henry Ford. In 1910 he was recorded going 131.25 miles per hour – the fastest ever traveled by a human being at that time, making him the ‘Speed King of the World.’”

As part of the America-250 celebration, an official “Ohio Goes to the Movies” Barney Oldfield Film Festival will be held at the museum. Free movie screenings will be shown at 10:00 a.m. (Race for a Life), 10:30 a.m. (The Speed Kings), 11:00 a.m. (Young Oldfield), 11:30 a.m. (Speed Demon), 12:30 p.m. (The First Auto), and 2:00 p.m. (Blond Comet).

Barney Oldfield, ‘the Wizard of the Track.’

Barney Oldfield’s turn-of-the-century Los Angeles Oldfield and Kipper Saloon & Cafe will be recreated in the museum lobby. Guests can purchase coffee, doughnuts, sandwiches, desserts and a variety of snacks. Mocktails and other non-alcoholic turn-of-the-century drinks will also be available at the saloon.

As part of the celebration, some Barney Oldfield artifacts donated to the museum will be unveiled on this special day. At noon, Rusty Schlink, the last winner of the Barney Oldfield race at Oakshade Raceway, will unveil the newly acquired helmet worn by Barney Oldfield in the Corona Road Race in September of 1913. One of the ribbons given to cyclists at the Wauseon Cycle Race in 1895 will also be unveiled. Barney Oldfield was a member of that Wauseon Cycle Team.

Oldfield sending the Winton Bullet to its limit.

For children of all ages, two Pinewood Derby Races will be held in the museum lobby. From 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. there will be races for Kindergarten through 5th grade students (using Boy Scouts Pinewood Derby rules). A second race will be held at 2:00 p.m. for ages 11 to 100 years old (using their old cars from childhood). Trophies, medals and participation pins will be awarded. Guests are also welcome to explore the many exhibits in the museum including the new exhibit, “Thirteen Moons in 1776 – Life Along Turkeyfoot Creek” (free admission).

An early Oldfield-era racer, the ‘Bullet No. 2.’

Throughout the day, a variety of other free activities will take place at the Museum and Visitor Center. There will be a car show in the museum parking lot from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and some of the evening’s Barney Oldfield Oakshade race car entries will also be on display. A “Duck Race” will be held in front of the museum throughout the day with prizes for small children, and 50/50 fundraising raffles will be held as well.

As part of the celebration, a Yellowstone Trail Sociability Cruise (Pit Passes available at the museum and all county libraries) is being hosted at multiple business and tourism locations, with each having a pit pass stamp to prove that cruisers have been there. Participating guests can turn in their pit passes at the museum before noon on June 20 for the first prize drawing.

Race cars ‘getting ready for the start.’

After the museum closes at 4:00 p.m., guests are invited to travel up State Route 108 where the Oakshade Raceway will be open for dinner and the Barney Oldfield Race at 7:00 p.m. (additional fee for the dirt-track race).

Presented by the Museum of Fulton County, the Fulton County Visitor’s Bureau, Wauseon Cruise Night Committee, Ohio America 250 Commission, and the Oakshade Raceway, the new Barney Oldfield Day promises a day filled with memorable activities for guests of all ages!

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. To learn more about special events, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.

— Press Release

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