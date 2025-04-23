Fountain City Amphitheater Celebrates 5th Season With Jam-Packed Lineup

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC … The premier Elton John Tribute Show will take center stage at the Fountain City Amphitheater in Bryan on May 24.

PRESS RELEASE – The Fountain City Amphitheater proudly announces its 5th Anniversary Season, bringing another exciting summer of music, fitness, family entertainment, and community togetherness to the heart of Bryan.

With events scheduled from May through August, this milestone season features a diverse lineup of performances and activities for all ages — and best of all, they’re free to attend.

The season kicks off on May 10 with “Get the Scoop,” a sweet start sponsored by Project Next. Other May highlights include Wheels on Display (May 23), Captain Fantastic: The Magic of Elton John (May 24), and a special worship night presented in part by BAMA (May 25). The month wraps with a powerful performance by Christian artist Matt Maher, exclusively sponsored by Bard Manufacturing (May 31).

“This is a big moment for us,” said Jeffrey Tonjes, Coordinator of the Fountain City Amphitheater. “Five seasons of programming shows just how much the community values this space. It’s become a gathering place for people of all ages, backgrounds, and interests.”

June brings high-energy performances and family favorites including Water Street Dance Milwaukee (June 6), the Bryan City Band (June 18), Jurassic Bark Live (June 20), and the Exotic Zoo, presented by the Williams County Public Library (June 25). On June 27, audiences will enjoy Todd Herendeer: Tribute to the Legends, presented by Richard Honda and Friends.

“We’re especially excited about the variety this year — from local legends to nationally touring acts, fitness mornings, story time, and even a BBQ battle,” Tonjes said. “There’s truly something for everyone.”

The ever-popular Day in the Park returns on June 28, featuring morning fitness, story time with Williams County United Way, an artisan and crafter market, and a concert by the Sharpe Family Singers, exclusively sponsored by Spangler Candy Co. The month concludes with Community Worship on June 29, presented in part by BAMA.

“One of the things I love most is watching families come early with lawn chairs and picnic baskets, ready to spend the whole evening at the AMP,” Tonjes added. “It’s about more than the show — it’s about making memories.”

July brings more summer fun, with Broadway tunes, alumni reunions, and more fitness and worship opportunities. Don’t miss Broadway in Love (July 11), Story Time at the AMP (July 12), BHS Alumni, Family & Friends Concert (July 25), and worship at the AMP on July 13.

The season wraps up in August with a performance by Pete Schlegel (August 1), and the addition of Grillin’ & Beats: The Battle of BBQ on August 2, featuring music by Chloe and the Steel Strings and Grouchy Like Riley. More fitness and worship events will continue through the month.

“Our sponsors have been incredible — we simply couldn’t do this without them,” said Tonjes. “And the support from the city and surrounding communities continues to grow. This year is a celebration of everyone who’s made the AMP what it is today.”

All events are held at the Fountain City Amphitheater, located in Bryan, Ohio. For full event details, updates, and rain location announcements, follow the Fountain City Amphitheater on social media or visit [Insert Website or Facebook Page].