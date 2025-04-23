Three Arts Club Approves $250 Donation & Sets Stage For 2026 Events

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PRESS RELEASE – The April meeting was held at the home of Deb Nixon. Sixteen members answered the roll call, “The oldest item that you still use in your kitchen.” Dawn Layman was introduced as a new member.

The meeting was called to ordered. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were approved as read. A thank you was read from the Trinity Art Center thanking us for our $250 donation for supplies. It was very much appreciated.

Our reverse purse raffle was a success. It was decided that for next year the price of a ticket will stay the same at $40 and number of tickets to sell will be increased from 150 to 170. It will be held next year on April 4, 2026 at the Kissel Building.

It was suggested to possibly form a budget committee. Next year’s meetings starting in September, will be held at the West Unity United Methodist Church. A donation will be given to the church for the use.

The May 10 meeting is our “Girls’ Night Out”. It will be held at Sullivan’s in Wauseon starting at 6:00. After a summer break, meetings will resume in September.

Officers for the 2025-26 year: President – Becky Bacon, Vice-President – Shay Pursel, Secretary – Cathie Batt, Treasurer – Deb Nixon.

The meeting was adjourned. A surprise party was then given to Joan Rohlf who will be celebrating her 90th birthday.