Fountain City Festival sets auditions for summer musical Fountain City Festival has selected the comedy classic, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” for its annual summer musical, and has scheduled auditions for May 20 and 21.

The show’s musical score was composed and lyrics written by the late Stephen Sondheim, and features his crowd-pleasing song, “Comedy Tonight.”

Set in ancient Rome, the plot revolves around Pseudolus, a Roman slave who is determined to win his freedom by helping his owner get the girl who caught his eye.

Along the way Pseudolus encounters Roman senators and soldiers, providing plenty of opportunity for bumbling misadventures and comedic elements including a madcap chase, plus other complications and chaos. The rollicking show contains roles for adult men and women of all ages.

“Forum” debuted on Broadway in 1962 and won numerous awards; it was revived in 1972 and in 1996 when it won awards for Best Musical Revival as well as several best actor awards.

It was also made into a popular movie. Auditions are open to adults ages 18 years and over.

They will be held at the Arts and Education Center, 325 W. High Street, in Bryan, Ohio. The May 20 session is from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.; May 21 session is from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 p.m.

Measurements for costumes will also be taken at this time.

An audition packet with all the details is available on FCF’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FountainCityFestival/ Fountain City Festival is a non-profit organization dedicated to producing professional quality theatre in Northwest Ohio.