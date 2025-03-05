Four County Begins Preparation For New Addition

PRESS RELEASE – The state funding of $14,749,087 has been allocated for the creation of cutting-edge electrical and welding labs with a total budget for this project amounting to $17,004,363.

Four County Career Center is contributing $1,255,282 for contingency purposes and an additional $1,000,000 in in-kind donations.

This collective effort ensures the project’s success and underscores the Career Center’s commitment to fostering student success.

This week marks the beginning of construction preparations for the highly anticipated new addition at Four County Career Center. Over the next several weeks, key foundational work will take place to ensure a smooth and efficient building process.