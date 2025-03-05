Stryker Schools’ “Fist Bump Friday” Builds Connections

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
FIST BUMP FRIDAY … Leah Price (5th grade) with boys from the Homecoming Court Walker Atkinson, Jacob Myers, Vance Chapple.
FIST BUMP FRIDAY … Liam Andres (5th grade) with boys basketball players Geordie Gonzalez, Dylan Rivas, Vance Chapple.
PRESS RELEASE – Since the start of the year, Stryker Local Schools have been hosting “Fist Bump Friday” to strengthen relationships between high school and elementary students.
Each Friday, a different high school group or team greets elementary students with fist bumps and words of encouragement as they head to class.
Recent participants include cheerleaders Haylee Parsons and Frances Musser, basketball players Geordie Gonzalez, Dylan Rivas, and Vance Chapple, and members of the Homecoming Court Walker Atkinson, Jacob Myers, and Vance Chapple.
Younger students like MacKenzie Wyse, Liam Andres, and Leah Price have enjoyed the positive interactions, along with several kindergarten and first-grade students who were greeted by girls’ basketball player Reiss Creighton.
This simple gesture fosters school spirit and community connections, creating a welcoming environment for all students. Accompanying photos capture the joy of these moments.