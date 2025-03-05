Stryker Schools’ “Fist Bump Friday” Builds Connections

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FIST BUMP FRIDAY … Leah Price (5th grade) with boys from the Homecoming Court Walker Atkinson, Jacob Myers, Vance Chapple.

FIST BUMP FRIDAY … Liam Andres (5th grade) with boys basketball players Geordie Gonzalez, Dylan Rivas, Vance Chapple.

PRESS RELEASE – Since the start of the year, Stryker Local Schools have been hosting “Fist Bump Friday” to strengthen relationships between high school and elementary students.

Each Friday, a different high school group or team greets elementary students with fist bumps and words of encouragement as they head to class.