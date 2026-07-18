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FOUR COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Personnel, Facility Items At July Meeting

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On July 16, 2026, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the regular board meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

As part of the treasurer’s report, the board approved:

-June board meeting minutes.

-Financial statements and investments for June 2026 as presented.

-Appropriation modification for Ohio Work Ready Grant.

-Then and Now Certification for Instructure dated 6/1/25.

-Customer Service Fund change.

As part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-The resignation of Haley Damman as Intervention Specialist.

-A three-year administrative contract to Haley Damman as Special Education Supervisor.

-Internal, certified, educational aide, custodial, cafeteria, school nurse, secretarial and warehouse substitutes for 26-27 as presented.

-An extension of extended days for lab instructors prepping new labs.

-A one-year classified contract to Carrie Lovejoy, Assistant Cook.

-Adult Education Public Safety Instructors as presented.

-New teacher day Aug. 13.

-2026-27 Student Handbook.

JRW Paper

-NWOESC service agreements for education consultant services and social worker services.

-Amended Enterprise Zone agreement for Keller Logistics E-Commerce site.

-Board of Education delegates to the OSBA Capital Conference in November.

-Farm lease agreement with Gregg Kruse.

Little Lights

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular August board meeting on August 20, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.

 

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