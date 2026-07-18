FOUR COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Personnel, Facility Items At July Meeting

On July 16, 2026, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the regular board meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

As part of the treasurer’s report, the board approved:

-June board meeting minutes.

-Financial statements and investments for June 2026 as presented.

-Appropriation modification for Ohio Work Ready Grant.

-Then and Now Certification for Instructure dated 6/1/25.

-Customer Service Fund change.

As part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-The resignation of Haley Damman as Intervention Specialist.

-A three-year administrative contract to Haley Damman as Special Education Supervisor.

-Internal, certified, educational aide, custodial, cafeteria, school nurse, secretarial and warehouse substitutes for 26-27 as presented.

-An extension of extended days for lab instructors prepping new labs.

-A one-year classified contract to Carrie Lovejoy, Assistant Cook.

-Adult Education Public Safety Instructors as presented.

-New teacher day Aug. 13.

-2026-27 Student Handbook.

-NWOESC service agreements for education consultant services and social worker services.

-Amended Enterprise Zone agreement for Keller Logistics E-Commerce site.

-Board of Education delegates to the OSBA Capital Conference in November.

-Farm lease agreement with Gregg Kruse.

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular August board meeting on August 20, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.