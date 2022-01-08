FOUR COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Cindra Keeler Elected Board President For 2022

Facebook

On January 6, 2022 the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the January “Organizational” “Budget Hearing” and “Regular” Meeting beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

During the organizational meeting, Cindra Keeler was elected to serve as President, while Nate Rose was elected as Vice-President. Brian Baker was selected as the Legislative Liaison.

The board approved annual authorizations and appointments, and also agreed to hold meetings of the Four County Career Center Board of Education on the third Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at Four County Career Center for the 2022 calendar year. The only exception will be the June meeting, which will be held on June 27, 2022.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

•December Meeting Minutes.

•Financial statements and investments for the month of December 2021 as presented.

•Appropriation Modifications as presented.

•FY’23 Tax Budget, including the November 2021 forecast.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

•Christian Miller as a Job Coach Long-Term Substitute.

•Certified and Classified Substitutes as presented.

•Tim Meister as the Foster Care Point of Contact.

•Tim Meister and Rick Bachman as Homeless Student liaisons.

•The Outcomes Measurement Report as required by CARF.

•A donation of $300 from Newlyn Quest to the Law Enforcement program.

•A four-year contract with NBEC for Internet Access and Data Transmission.

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular February Board Meeting on February 17, 2022, 6:30 p.m., in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.