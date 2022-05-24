Four County BPA Chapter Makes Donation To Special Olympics

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 24, 2022

CHECK PRESENTATION … As part of the Four County Career Center’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter awards day, the Chapter was honored to present a check to the Special Olympics organizations in the four county area. Over $1,000.00 was collected throughout the school year and a check was presented to Renita Kuehner, Special Olympics Assistant Coordinator for Henry County (RIGHT) by Brendan Degryse (Fairview), BPA President. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

