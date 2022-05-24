Four County Early Childhood Education Class Celebrates Preschool Graduation

The seniors at Four County Career Center’s Early Childhood Education class recently held Preschool Graduation for children enrolled during the 2021-2022 school year.

The children performed favorite songs and fingerplays learned throughout the school year for parents and grandparents in attendance.

Shown above at the graduation are Preschoolers and Early Childhood Education students (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Aubree Ferry (Stryker); Wren Fisher (Napoleon); Reggie Bostater (Delta); Owen Nofziger (Wauseon); Jaxson Woods (Hamler); Bud Schroeder (Defiance); Hazley Reed (Napoleon); Benjamin Norden (Napoleon); Brenex Baden (Ridgeville Corners).

(MIDDLE – LEFT TO RIGHT) Miranda Bachman (Napoleon); BreAnna Cantrell (Tinora); Madison Dixson (Napoleon); Hailie Bingham (Fayette); Juiliet McKeen (Bryan); Alexia Roth (Stryker); Jaedyn Caldwell (Montpelier); Brooke Wright (Montpelier).

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Caitlynn McCallister (Ayersville); Kaitlyn Manz (Archbold); Clayton Bogert (Wauseon); Katelyn Metz (Preschool Aide); Alexis Skiver (Archbold); Faith Loofbourrow (Bryan); Charlie Rentschler (Liberty Center); Faith Harding (Bryan); Kianna Bowers (Wauseon); and Rheya Drown (Defiance).

The Preschool/Childcare Center is operated in association with the Early Childhood Education program for juniors and seniors as a part of their lab experience.

Supervising the students is instructor, Susan Myers, and Preschool Aides Katelyn Metz and Jennifer Hutchison.