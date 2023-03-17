Four County BPA Students Qualify For National Competition

Thirteen students from Four County Career Center received All-State Top Five honors in their respective divisions at the 2023 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference in Columbus and have qualified to represent the State of Ohio at the 2023 National BPA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California.

Students who received All-State Top honors include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Ty Siclair (Napoleon) Network Design Team; Raven Dell (Bryan) C# Programming; Jayce Hall (Defiance) Computer Security; Gwen Oxender (North Central) Intermediate Word Processing; Olivia Engel (Wauseon) Intermediate Word Processing.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Andrew Mast (Fairview) Server Administration Using Microsoft; Trenton Funk (Hilltop) Network Design Team; Kyle Hageman (Archbold) SQL Database Fundamentals; Joseph Wymer (Liberty Center) Device Configuration & Troubleshooting; Ryan Street (Bryan) Fundamental Accounting; Andrew Mosier (Fairview) SQL Database Fundamentals; and Ramon Mendez (Defiance) Network Administration Using Cisco. Absent from the photo is Madalynn Driskell (Napoleon) Network Design Team.

The national qualifiers will be a part of the 2023 Business Professionals of America Leadership Conference “Discover Your Purpose” from April 26-30 in Anaheim.

Thousands of students from across the country will gather there to compete, showcase their business aptitudes and develop leadership skills.

The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of the BPA year filled with hard work and dedication put into competitions, Torch Awards, leadership development, service and more.

Activities will include general sessions with keynote speakers, business meetings, leadership workshops, contests, and the election of national officers.

Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts; and Tina Short.