MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Learns Of Legislation That May Impact School’s State Funding

The Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education held a meeting on Monday, March 13th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The board first learned of several different school voucher proposals that the State General Assembly is currently considering, with possible impacts on the school’s state funding.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.