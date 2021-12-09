Four County Career Center 2021-2022 Executive Officers

Executive Officers of the over 100 member Four County Career Center Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Nina Hand (Edgerton) Guest Services & Skills; Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education; Tatum Barnes (Wauseon) Culinary Arts Management; Savannah Roth (Defiance) Interior Design.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Tracy Rose (Archbold) Guest Services & Skills; Rylee Goedde (Evergreen) Early Childhood Education; Taya Shellenberger (Fairview) Culinary Arts Management; and Winter Rhoads (Napoleon) Interior Design.

Among the chapter projects this year are fund raising and assisting with local community projects, participation in regional, state, and national FCCLA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsorship of student assemblies. Membership in the organization is limited to family and consumer science students.

FCCLA Advisors include Kelli Alspaugh, Family & Consumer Science Instructor; Susan Myers, Early Childhood Education instructor; Lisa Hall, Interior Design instructor, Peter Herold, Chef Training & Culinary Arts Management instructor; and Joyce Golz, Guest Services & Skills instructor.