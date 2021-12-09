Four County Hosts Annual Career Exploration Days

(PHOTOS PROVIDED)

Four County Career Center hosted the annual Career Exploration Days for over 1,500 sophomores from the 22 member schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from Career Center students and instructors.

Career Exploration Days are an opportunity for sophomores to learn more about the programs to make decisions about attending the Career Center during their junior and seniors years of high school.

Students can also learn more about the opportunities available by taking the new 360 Virtual Tour of the campus at www.fourcounty.net. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is now open and students can apply at the Four County website. Open House for parents and students will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Shown above in the Health Careers lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Career Center student Brianna Leavitt (Defiance) with Hilltop sophomore Olivia Rossman.

SOPHOMORE VISIT … Shown in the Computer Programming & Game Design lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Career Center student Samuel Gonzalez (Wauseon) with Evergreen sophomore Austin Hernandez.

SOPHOMORE VISIT … Shown in the Exercise Science & Sports Medicine lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Archbold sophomore Gabby Rodriguez with Career Center student Kaydence Page (North Central).