Four County Career Center 2021-2022 HOSA Officers

Four County Career Center’s HOSA – Future Health Professionals Chapter members include over ninety Health Careers and Exercise Science & Sports Medicine students.

These students work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year.

The Leadership Team of the Four County Career Center HOSA Chapter include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Ivy Lash (Edon); Sarah Laney (North Central); Sarai Gutierrez (Evergreen); Alexis Hamilton (Hicksville).

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Megan Morris (Bryan); Riley Froelich (Fairview); Kaydence Page (North Central); Tori Johns (Archbold); Amy Rodriguez (North Central); and Cassandra Banks (Liberty Center).

Career Center Advisors include Robin Hill, Health Careers; Donna Badenhop, Health Careers; and Mike Nye, Exercise Science & Sports Medicine.